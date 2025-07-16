From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Davis Long pleaded not guilty on Monday, July 14, during his arraignment at the Cedar County Courthouse in Stockton. He faces two felony charges stemming from allegations involving sexual misconduct toward his stepson, a minor.

Judge Munton scheduled Mr. Long’s next court appearance for September 8, 2025, with pretrial discovery expected to unfold in the coming weeks.

Mr. Long is being represented by attorney Mark Watson of the Watson Law Firm. Attorney Watson informed the court that he intends to subpoena the phones and computers of the alleged victim, B.N, as well as the alleged victim’s mother.

During the hearing, Attorney Watson told the court that the alleged victim in this case previously told authorities that he was sexually assaulted by his female second grade schoolteacher. The alleged victim has raised similar allegations against Mr. Long, allegations which form the basis of these criminal charges.

The alleged victim, B.N, later admitted lying about his second-grade female schoolteacher, which means he presented false evidence to the authorities. The alleged victim was not present in Mr. Long’s life when he was allegedly raped by his schoolteacher—a detail that raises further concerns about the accuracy and origin of the claim.

Filing a false police report is a criminal offense in Missouri. As of press time, the El Dorado Springs Police Department has not announced any action regarding the false report made by the alleged victim.

The El Dorado Sun has previously reported on Long’s arrest and charges. His family has publicly addressed the case, emphasizing their commitment to truth regardless of personal connections.

“Just because this case involves members of our own family does not mean we will remain silent,” said Kimball Long.

This case continues to evolve, and The El Dorado Sun will provide ongoing coverage as new developments arise. Our newsroom remains committed to transparent, independent reporting and to asking difficult—but necessary—questions.