The Police Department wants to assure the safety and security of everyone in attendance. So, we want to take this opportunity to offer the following information and suggestions that might help to make the picnic more enjoyable and memorable for you:

City Park rules and regulations prohibit the following:

1. Use or drink any quantity of alcohol on any park premises.

2. Be under the influence of intoxicating liquor or have open alcohol containers.

3. Drink or consume alcoholic beverages by any person who has not attained the age of twenty-one (21) years of age.

4. Be under the influence of drugs, consume or use drugs of any kind, type or description unless prescribed by a licensed physician. (State law also prohibits possession of all illegal drugs.)

5. Bring or have in his possession, or set off, except in designated areas, or otherwise cause to explode or discharge or burn, any firecrackers, torpedoes, rockets or other fireworks or explosives of inflammable material, or discharge them or throw them into any such area from land or highway adjacent thereto, provided, however, that this prohibition includes any substance or compound that would be dangerous from any of foregoing standpoints.

6. Dogs or other domestic animals cannot be brought into the park during the Annual City Picnic. This does not apply to Seeing Eye dogs or service animals. Under the ADA, the service animal must be leashed, harnessed, or tethered unless the individual’s disability prevents using these devices. The individual must maintain control of the service animal. The service animal must be trained to do work or perform tasks for disabled individuals. According to the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, “service animals are not emotional support or comfort animals, because providing emotional support or comfort is not a task related to a person’s disability.”

7. City Park Benches cannot be reserved in the City Park.

8. Cannot engage in loitering or disorderly conduct or engage in loud, boisterous, threatening, abusive, insulting or indecent language, or engage in any disorderly conduct or behavior tending to a breach of the public peace or create a nuisance.

9. Sidewalks cannot be blocked by chairs or other items. The sidewalks need to be open and unobstructed for public safety reasons.

10. A new ordinance is in effect. This ordinance addresses the ability to smoke in public. Individuals shall not smoke any E-cigarettes, tobacco, marijuana, or hemp on city property. This covers any area owned by the City of El Dorado Springs along with during the City Picnic during all times on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. There will be “No Smoking” signs present during the picnic along with designated smoking areas. If you are a smoker, please be respectful of those that do not wish to smoke and remove yourself from any crowded area. City Officials and law enforcement encourage smokers to use the designated smoking areas. Also ensure not to litter by throwing your cigarette butts on the ground but properly dispose after it has cooled enough not to start a fire. If you chew tobacco, please be respectful and not spit on sidewalks or where others may be sitting.

Traffic regulations

1. All drivers are reminded that the City Hall Parking Lot and Spring Street on both sides of the street in front of the City Hall and the Community Building are all designated for Handicapped parking only. A valid handicap license or handicap permit is required to park in these designated areas. Summonses are issued for improper use of these lots.

2. Remember that there is a detour around Main Street from Fields Boulevard to Martin Street from Wednesday to the end of the picnic.

3. Main Street from Thompson to Martin and Spring Street from St. James to Jackson Street and Broadway from St. James to Jackson are all closed, and No Parking is permitted in those areas. These areas will begin being cleared on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 5:00 P.M. for all vehicles. All illegally parked cars are subject to being towed at the owner’s expense to clear the area for the picnic participants.

4. Each year we receive numerous complainants about parked vehicles blocking private drives. Do not block private drives, as your vehicle is subject to being towed and tickets being issued.

5. Drivers should be especially alert for pedestrians in the downtown area. Do not remove barricades as they are there for a purpose.

Additional safety tips

1. It is normally very hot at the picnic so make sure you and your children are well, always hydrated with plenty of water. Don’t forget to use sunscreen if you are out in the heat of the afternoon and early evening.

2. Make sure you always keep track of your children. There are always several “lost parents/children” during this event, so try to stay together during your stay at the picnic. If you do get separated always have a designated meeting place.

3. The Command Post will be parked in the 100 block of East Spring Street. If you have problems or questions, you may contact us at the Command Post or contact one of the on-duty police officers or sheriff’s deputies in the picnic area.

4. Obey all ride safety instructions and always use the required ride safety devices.

5. Medical personnel will be on duty for any medical emergencies.

We sincerely hope that your picnic will be an enjoyable and safe time.