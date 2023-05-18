OLD STUFF – Local intrepid explorers unearthed several old things and brought them by the Sun office for us to look at. There’s a part of an old stairway that says it was built in 1874; a box that had contained a rose colored 3-piece boudoir set by Lady Berkshire an old hymnal with the copyright date of 1913, a book of Commercial Geography used by Lila Stamps in 1921 and another book of 1st Year Algebra from 1912 belonging to Clarence Cowan, a glass insulator, grape shot probably from the Civil War and the top of a box from Dawson Co in KC, MO to Nevins Co in El Dorado Springs. The charge was $39.13.