Councilman Jim Luster finished his nine-year career as an El Dorado Springs Councilman with the motion to adjourn the Monday, March 27 meeting. Before his official last act, Council member Gabby Kinnett mentioned that she had enjoyed sitting next to him in council meetings and that she appreciated everything he had done for the community.

Luster thanked the community for being so supportive. He thanked City Manager Bruce Rogers for being a mentor. Luster also mentioned that he believed that the city should produce a handbook for each council member of laws, and statutes. He believed it would be beneficial.

He said, “I pray that God would continue to bless the United States of America and the City of El Dorado Springs.

Rogers said that one of his first duties as city manager was to hire a police chief. He said of the 10 – 12 candidates, Jim stood out.

Luster said he had heard of mean city managers and wanted to make sure he would be able to run his own department. “Bruce assured me that he wanted me to run the police department. Bruce Rogers never lied to me about anything.”

Luster spent over 18 years as El Dorado Springs Police Chief and nine years as a councilman.

During the meeting the council voted to hire Dylan Gerard, for Picnic entertainment,

All councilmembers were present- Glenda Baker, Luster, Kinnett, Nathan Murrell and Mayor Cory Gayman.

Luster moved to adjourn the meeting. The public hearing on the pool followed.