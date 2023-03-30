Cedar County Memorial Hospital CEO Terry Nichols, along with the Board of Trustees is excited to announce the April 17, 2023 opening of the Cedar County Family Clinic in Stockton at 807 Owen Mill Road.

The “soft opening” will be an introduction of the three healthcare providers slated to provide services seven days a week at the facility. Jama Gilpin, M.D., Patricia Myers, M.D. and James Patton, DMScS, PA-C will work varying schedules to offer needed services to the underserved population.

Planned clinical services include primary care for new patient and established visits, acute illness or injuries, minor procedures, joint injections, wellness, pre-employment and DOT physicals, laboratory services and referrals for specialty services and diagnostics.

The new clinic staff is committed to improving the health of all members of the community by providing superior, patient-centered and cost-effective care in a safe, compassionate environment.