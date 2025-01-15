From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

In a significant law enforcement operation, Cassie Schwabe and Jeremy Bledsoe were arrested in Milo, Missouri, as part of a narcotics investigation targeting illegal drug distribution within the community. The operation was a collaborative effort between the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada Police Department, sparked by credible information received about potential drug activities.

Authorities executed a search warrant on a property in Milo, leading to the recovery of over 100 grams of methamphetamine, various controlled substances, and a sum of currency believed to be linked to drug sales.

Both Schwabe and Bledsoe, residents of Milo, are facing serious legal consequences, having been charged with Drug Trafficking in the 2nd Degree, a felony, alongside three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, also felonies. They are currently being held without bond at the Vernon County Jail.

In a recent social media

post, Sheriff Buehler stated, “The distribution of illegal narcotics will not be tolerated in our community. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Police Department remain committed to working together to eliminate the sale and distribution of illegal drugs.”

Sheriff Buehler also appealed to the public for assistance, encouraging anyone with information regarding illegal drug activities to contact the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office or the Nevada Police Department. Community cooperation is vital in the efforts to enhance public safety and combat drug-related issues.

At the time of press, the suspects were scheduled to appear at a bond hearing in front of Judge Brandon Fisher at the Vernon County Courthouse on Monday, January 13, 2025. The case remains under investigation as authorities work to uncover further details related to the drug distribution network in the area.

Stay updated on this case by subscribing to The El Dorado Sun. To report a correction or typo, please email sunpub@centurylink.net. Please include the article info in the subject line of the email.