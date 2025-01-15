Candidates Announced for Key Local Positions

by Melanie Chance

Exciting changes are on the horizon for Cedar County as we prepare for upcoming elections.

In addition to the hospital board elections, where Roy Wilkins and Peggy Kenney have announced their intention to run, the El Dorado Sun has contacted the County Clerk’s office regarding candidates for the School Board. While the final list of contenders has yet to be revealed, residents had until December 31, 2024, to register as candidates, presenting an important opportunity for community members to influence the future of Cedar County.

Shifting our focus to local government, Alvan Reasoner is running for another term. He is expected to secure his seat, while Peggy Carter hopes to fill the position previously held by Logan Friar, who is not seeking re-election. With no opponents running against her, Carter should have a strong chance of securing this role and contributing to El Dorado Spring’s ongoing development.

In Stockton, excitement is in the air as several individuals step forward to run for alderman positions. Renee Cruz is vying for the South Ward two-year term, and Bobby O’Keefe is seeking to fill the South Ward for one year after being appointed to replace Tiffany Jamison. Additionally, Stephanie Nold-Nelson is ready to bring her insights and energy to the council, aiming for a North Ward term. With no other opponents running, all these candidates are likely to secure their desired roles.

As the election date draws closer, we plan to provide bios of all candidates seeking office, ensuring that the community is informed about who will represent their interests. Stay updated on this case by subscribing to The El Dorado Sun. To report a correction or typo, please email sunpub@centurylink.net. Please include the article info in the subject line of the email.