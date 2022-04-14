Old time fiddlin’, antique tractors, good food, musical entertainment, wandering characters, storytelling of history, artisans and vendors, tours of the museum and annex; this is what to expect on Saturday, June 4th, in downtown ElDorado Springs, Missouri for the annual Historical Hysteria Days. The event is scheduled from 8 – 4 in and around the park. We are in final planning stages and we are looking for anyone that is interested in setting up and demonstrating their crafting skills, handmade/homemade crafts, entering a fiddler’s contest, or bringing that special antique tractor that you are so proud of. This event is sponsored by the Wayside Inn Museum/Preserve Our Past Society and are very exciting to be bringing this event back to you this year. If you have any interest in participating, please contact Paula Newman at 417-296-5990. We look forward to seeing you soon.