CCMH WELCOMES NEW BOARD OF TRUSTEES, KATIE MCGEE – Cedar County Memorial Hospital welcomed the newest Board of Trustees member at the Monday, April 11, 2022 Board meeting – Katie McGee. The oath of office was administered by Executive Assistant to the CEO, Diana Pyle. Katie was very kind to give us a brief overview of her life and background. Here is the introduction in her own words:

Hello to everyone, I’d like to introduce myself. My name is Katie McGee. I currently reside in El Dorado Springs with my loving husband Briar McGee and our children. I was born in Columbia, MO and raised on a farm in a small farming community in Callaway County. I fell in love with community service from a very young age, spending as much time as I could helping others in my community. I participated in 4-H as well as FFA taking the values that those organizations taught me to heart and utilizing them still to this day in my everyday life. I have spent my adult life furthering those values by choosing a career where I help others. I currently am the seated president and founding member of the Kiwanis club of Cedar County. I am a Paramedic and cherish the gift of being able to assist those in need. I have spent the past 2 years traveling the country to assist in crisis situations that arose due to the pandemic as well as other natural disasters, starting my travels in March of 2020 in NYC. I have amassed a vast amount of experience in Healthcare, in hospital, pre hospital, as well as management and fiscal oversight. I value the opportunity and look forward to participating as a Board member for CCMH. I will utilize my experiences and skill set to assist in positive changes for our community. I hope to bring a better understanding of the hospital to the community utilizing a more open communication platform. If anyone has any questions I implore the individual to speak with an open mind with understandings that changes may not happen overnight but they will happen. Thank you for your time.

Katie joins fellow Board members and newly elected officers – President, Marvin Manring; Vice President, Judy Renn; Treasurer, David Bozarth; and Michelle Leroux. The Board has much ahead of them regarding hospital decisions and changes. At the forefront of their decision making is the seating of the new Chief Executive Officer.