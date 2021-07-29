THE HOME STORE HAS RIBBON CUTTING – The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for The Home Store, newly opened in the building once occupied by Norval Schwalm Furniture and Appliances, 100 North Main in El Dorado Springs on Wednesday, July 21.

Pictured (from left, first row) Chamber Board Administrative Assistant Teresa Hoover; Chamber President Heather Brown; store manager, Nate Chilton; Mike and Tanya Morin, Renn Gayman, Morley Gayman, Abby Chilton, Joseph Gayman, Whitney and Cory Gayman, Steve Altheid and Cary Chambers. (back row, from right) Shelly Barger, Joe Trussel, Kate Bland, Debbie Floyd, Vicky Hillsman, Toshua Barnes-McCormick, Charity Middleton, Jordan Payne and Jared Fuller.

The Home Store is open Tuesday – Friday, 10 – 6 and Saturday 10-4.