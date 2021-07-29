Congratulations to the people who did a little research and came up with the right answers to my questions to win an armband.

Question 1 – What did the Hightowers have to do with the founding of El Dorado Springs? – winner – Britney Spencer – the Hightowers came to ElDo when Mrs. Hightower was ill. She drank the spring water multiple days and started feeling better. Word spread after they returned home and people came from all over to drink the Spring water.

Question 2 – What is the oldest business in El Dorado Springs – winner – Cathy Horn – USPS.

Question 3 – Where is Jockey Street? Winner – Anne McLaurin – St. James.