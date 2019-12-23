An investigation conducted by Cedar County Deputy Ruth Belcher has resulted in the arrest of Brandon J. Duncan of Stockton. He has been charged with Felony Property Damage in the 1st degree and leaving the Scene of an accident.

On or about Nov. 29, a vehicle that was allegedly driven by Duncan ran through a fence on B Hwy. and struck a bush hog, causing damage to the bush hog. The driver then left the vehicle and did not report the accident.

Duncan was located by Sgt. Clay Jeffries and Deputy Garrett Lukenbill east of Stockton and arrested on Dec. 19. He is currently being held in Cedar County jail on the above charges with a $5,000 bond. He is also being held on multiple warrants from other Counties.

Sheriff McCrary commends these Officers for a job well done and their commitment to serving the citizens of Cedar County.