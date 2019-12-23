An investigation by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of Amy R. Totsch (Inman) of Stockton. She has been charged with two counts of Felony Possession of controlled substance.

As a result of the investigation approximately 1/4 ounce of methamphetamine, heroine and items of illegal drug paraphernalia were seized by the Sheriff’s Office.

Involved in the investigation and arrest were Sgt. Clay Jeffries, Deputy Garrett Lukenbill, Deputy Tabitha Johnson and Chief Deputy Jason Johnson.

Sheriff James McCrary commends these Officers for a job well done and their commitment to serving and protecting the citizens of Cedar County.