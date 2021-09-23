On Sept. 17, officers responded to 215 West Hightower concerning a check the well being. Upon arrival officers located Johnnie D. Billings, 56, of El Dorado Springs, deceased inside the home.

The investigation revealed the theft of a black 2006 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle. Investigators of the Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

On Sept. 18, officers recovered the motorcycle in rural El Dorado Springs with the assistance of concerned citizens.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to call 417-876-TIPS (8477).