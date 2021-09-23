On September 17, officers responded to the intersection of US 54 Hwy. and S. Park St. concerning a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

According to witnesses on the scene, this accident apparently occurred when the pedestrian entered the crosswalk against the crosswalk control signal and was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The pedestrian received serious injury and was transported by Cedar County Ambulance to the El Dorado Springs Municipal Airport where the pedestrian was transferred to helicopter and flown to Cox South Hospital, Springfield for treatment.