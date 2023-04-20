Two $500 Grants Available for El Dorado Springs RII School Employees

In memory of Mark Koca who passed away just one year ago on April 25, 2022 family and friends want to honor his legacy of supporting and promoting individuals in achieving their goals of advancing their education and certification to be of benefit to the students of the El Dorado Springs RII School District.

Thanks to the generosity of the community the Mark Koca Memorial Scholarship Assistance Grants will be available every year. Applications will be accepted by the El Dorado Springs R II School District. This year there will be two $500 grants available and in subsequent years there will be one grant available.

El Dorado Springs R II School District employees may submit an application to receive funds for financial assistance in obtaining advanced education to benefit students of the El Dorado Springs R II School District by contacting the School’s Superintendent’s office.

• Application Process:

• Application must include the following;

• Applicant Name

• Goal (i.e. to achieve certification or additional educational credentials)

• How the funds will be used (i.e. tuition, fees, travel expenses)

• Explanation of how receiving this grant will impact students at the El Dorado Springs RII School

This year’s applications are due no later than May 15, 2023 and will be awarded by May 31, 2023.