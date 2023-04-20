The 88th annual Sophomore Pilgrimage was held April 11. 2023 at the State Capitol. The event is sponsored by the GFWC clubs of Missouri. Outstanding sophomores from high schools all over the State of Missouri are chosen to observe the inner workings of state government, to tour government buildings and to listen to top state officials. This year the El Dorado Springs GFWC Generation III club sponsored Kentley Rieder the recipient from the El Dorado Springs RII High School and Erica Miles the recipient from the El Dorado Springs Christian School. Their parents were the chaperones. They were able to tour the Capitol, Supreme Court, and Governor’s Mansion before having lunch with some of the state officials. Both the students and parents expressed their appreciation for the great experience.