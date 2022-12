Please join the Cedar County Courthouse in celebrating Marlon Collins from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. Refreshments will be served during the come and go retirement event.

Marlon has invested over 22 years of service in working for multiple departments in Cedar County and he will be greatly missed.

You may send cards to Marlon Collins C/O Cedar County Clerk, 113 South Street, Stockton, MO 65785.