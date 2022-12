On Saturday, Dec. 17, at 11:22 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to 805 N. Jackson for a fire alarm activation. No fire was located. Two trucks and eight firefighters responded.

At 12:45 p.m. the fire chief was dispatched to the same location to investigate a possible carbon monoxide leak. Nothing found.

Later that night at 10:47 p.m. an assistant chief was dispatched to a residence on S. 155 Rd. for a carbon monoxide investigation. Nothing found.