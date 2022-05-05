Hummingbirds fascinate humans for a variety of reasons. The way these tiny birds hover at feeders and dart back and forth makes them a favorite of many people.

People interested in learning more about these birds that charm and captivate us should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Hummingbirds.” MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center staff will offer this online program May 7 from 10-10:45 a.m. People can learn about these birds’ interesting life cycles and how people can attract them to their yards. This program will not be recorded. People can register for this program at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/184176.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above.

This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.