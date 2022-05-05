During the El Dorado Springs City Council meeting Monday, May 1, the council members discussed the expiring Park Sales Tax and the driving range at the golf course and whether or not to continue to mow the library’s grass during the construction of their new building.

All councilmembers were present: Glenda Baker, Jim Luster, Gabby Kinnett, Nathan Murrell and Mayor Cory Gayman. City Manager Bruce Rogers was present as well as City Clerk Kandi Baldwin.

Rogers said that next year after the bonds for the Civic Center are paid off 1⁄2 of the 1 cent Park Sales Tax will expire. He mentioned that the council might ask the citizens to renew it. He said that the money could be used for anything in the park system – improvements to the pool, tennis courts, Old Community Building, Nine Wonders Fishing Lake, etc.

He said the city would try to get it on the November ballot.

On a four to one vote the council decided to continue providing mowing services and weather-related removal for the Cedar County Library. The agreement will continue until the library moves into their new building.

Rogers mentioned that the practice balls had been delivered to the driving range at the golf course. He said the pool paint was in and the pool slide had been shipped.

Baker said that she would like to see a follow up on citizens questions. She also asked if the city had a grant writer. The city does not.

Luster said he would like to move ahead with signage at the fishing lake off Hwy 54 West.

Leaf Pick-up is May 9 – 13. Bulky trash pick-up is the week of May 16 -20.