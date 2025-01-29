by Melanie Chance

Cedar County residents John and Lachelle Clemons are proud representatives of District 7 as they embark on their first year serving on the Missouri Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Committee. The couple operates a multi-generational farming business that features a thriving SimmAngus cattle operation alongside a 20,000-hen egg-laying poultry farm.

“Our farming operation includes registered SimmAngus cows, from which we offer seedstock bulls and heifers through private treaty,” John Clemons shared. He manages the farm full-time and has taken active roles in various agricultural organizations, including serving on the Cedar County Farm Bureau board and as a delegate for Genex Cooperative and MFA Oil Cooperative.

Outside of his farming duties, John finds pleasure in outdoor sports like duck hunting and skeet shooting, often enjoying these activities with friends and family members.

Lachelle Clemons also contributes significantly to their farm’s success, balancing her role as a commercial loans credit analyst for The Bank of Missouri with record-keeping for their farming operations. Her involvement extends to serving on both the Cedar County Farm Bureau board and the Cedar County Youth Fair board, alongside the Missouri Beef Days board.

In her leisure time, Lachelle takes to the trails for running, enjoys family time in the show barn, and participates actively in farm-related tasks. The family’s passion for agriculture shines brightly through their commitment to showing cattle, a favorite summer activity that takes them across Missouri nearly every weekend.

“Traveling with our kids and exposing them to different cultures while sharing our rural lifestyle is something we cherish,” Lachelle stated, reflecting on the family’s desire to foster connections beyond their farming community.

As new members of the Missouri Farm Bureau YF&R Committee, the Clemons family is excited about the opportunity to network with other committee members and their families. “It’s been wonderful getting to know everyone and building connections across the state,” John expressed.

With their dedication to both farming and community, the Clemons family exemplifies the values and commitment of Missouri’s agricultural leaders.