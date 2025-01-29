We interviewed Superintendent Brad Steward last week about the school’s new EV busses. We put the video on Spring City TV and a lot of people commented. My favorite comment was “you can’t jump start a lithium battery.” Check it out. If you have any more questions let us know and we’ll try to find the answers.

When Kenny heard that President Trump was going to release all the information about the assassinations of President John Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr. He reminded me that when Carl McCallister had his gun shop downtown (where the Home Store is now) he had ammunition that came from the same batch that was used by Lee Harvey Oswald to kill President Kennedy. It was in a display case along with newspaper articles about the assignation. The story goes that Carl saw an ad in a gun related magazine asking if anyone had ammo with the same lot number. He responded that he did and the FBI came calling and took some of the ammo with them.

KSL