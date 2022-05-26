Memorial Day service at ElDo Cemetery

Memorial Day services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the El Dorado Springs City Cemetery.

Memorial Day services at Green Lawn

Memorial Day services Memorial Day services at Green Lawn Cemetery in Schell City will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 30. Please bring lawn chairs.

Mt. Zion Memorial Day service

At 10:30 on Memorial Day, May 30, residents of the Mt. Zion area will gather at the cemetery to recognize Robert Allison, former area resident. The area VFW will assist in this special recognition service.