On Wednesday, May 18, the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees met with their newly appointed CEO Terry Nichols. In unfinished business, the board voted to purchase a c-arm, an item that had been put on hold during the last meeting. The board tabled a discussion of the pool, to allow Nichols to review all the information about the pool.

The board approved the purchase of a whole system Uninterrupted Power System and humidity control at the Medical Mall and hospital.

Other discussion included CCMH/Public health Transition, property insurance with Mid-Missouri Insurance Agency, the June 30, 2022 Stroke Survey, the MQSA final Inspection Report and Hospital Week – May 9 – May 13.

Board President Marvin Manring presented an award of appreciate to past board President Michelle Leroux. Former board member Julia Philips was also recognized, but she was not at the meeting.

The meeting adjourned and the board went into closed session.

CCMH BOARD WELCOMED NEW CEO TERRY NICHOLS AT RECENT MEETING – At the regular monthly Board of Trustees meeting last Thursday evening the Board and those in attendance welcomed new CEO Terry Nichols just ahead of his official start date. New and innovative strategies were discussed regarding the future vision of Mr. Nichols for changes and the planned growth of Cedar County Memorial Hospital.