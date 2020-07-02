On Friday June 26, Cedar County Deputies Zakk Yokley, Ruth Belcher and Colton Sawyer served a search warrant at 409 S. Church in Stockton. Approximately 1/4 pounds of methamphetamine and $1,500 in cash was seized. Michael Masters of Stockton was arrested and has been charged with Class A Felony Trafficking, Class B Felony delivery of illegal substance (meth) and maintaining a public nuisance. He is being held in Cedar County jail on $50,000 bond.

The arrest/seizure is a result of an investigation by Sgt. Clay Jeffries, Sheriff James McCrary and Cedar Co. Deputies Working in cooperation with the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET).