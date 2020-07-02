Thanks to some last minute tax receipts, El Dorado Springs R-II Superintendent Mark Koca was able to report to the board at the final meeting of the fiscal year Thursday evening that the school has about a $30,000 surplus to end FY 20.

He told the Sun that back in March, he thought the school would end the year with a $250,000 to $300,000 surplus. Then the Covid 19 pandemic struck. He said, “We ended up losing $300,000 in state revenue for this year.”

All board members were present: Bennie Brower, Chad Whitesell, Mark Burley, Nathan Murry, RJ Kinnett and Craig Carpenter. Board Secretary Tania Molz administered the oath of office to Mark Burley who was not able to attend the last meeting.

The board had a budget hearing then voted to amend the FY 20 budget to actual, a move done each year at the request of the auditors to simplify the audit.

The board voted to transfer the maximum amount under the 7% transfer rule to Fund 4.

Supt. Koca reviewed the FY 21 budget.

The board approved adding $500 to the teacher base salary for the FY 21 budget which is 1.55 %.

He said summer school is going good. “We don’t have quite as many kids as normal, but we have pretty full classes.”

He said classes are being held in the normal rooms. “We keep an eye on the kids for anybody that might not be feeling well.” They haven’t had any.