Cedar County Commission installed a Missouri Bicentennial Flag on our flag pole in front of the courthouse on Monday, May 24.

This flag has been provided by the Missouri Bicentennial Commission and represents the 200th anniversary of Missouri statehood on Aug. 10, 2021.

These flags, along with a banner noting each county’s organization date, have been delivered across the state by the State Historical Society of Missouri. Counties are recommended to fly the flag for the week of specific holidays, but are not limited to these holidays; Cedar County is opting to fly the remainder of the year. The bicentennial flag will be flown beneath the flags of the United States and State of Missouri.