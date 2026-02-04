From the El Dorado Spring Newsroom

Advocates for families of drug poisoning victims testified before the Missouri House Crime and Public Safety Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 20, in support of legislation aimed at closing what they describe as a loophole in the state’s drug-induced homicide statute.

Laura Woody and Jim Wilfred spoke in favor of House Bill 2889, sponsored by Rep. Pollitt, which proposes striking the phrase “knowing such substance is mixed with another controlled substance” from Section 579.022 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri. The statute addresses the delivery of a controlled substance resulting in death.

Supporters of the bill argue that the current wording requires prosecutors to prove a dealer knowingly added one illicit substance to another, a standard they say has allowed suppliers to avoid accountability in overdose death cases.

Woody and Wilfred serve as Missouri state representatives for Drug Induced Homicide, Inc., a national organization that advocates for criminal accountability in drug-related deaths. Woody also serves as the organization’s Kansas state representative.

The nonprofit was founded by Terry Almanza, whose daughter died from a lethal dose of MDMA more than a decade ago. Although Illinois had a drug-induced homicide statute in place at the time, the death was not investigated as a criminal matter, reflecting law enforcement practices then in place that classified such cases as accidental.

During testimony, advocates emphasized the role of the entire drug supply chain — from the production of precursor chemicals overseas to distribution at the local level — in contributing to fatal poisonings.

Woody also serves on the board of directors for Lost Voices of Fentanyl, Inc., a nonprofit founded by April Babcock. The organization focuses on raising awareness of fentanyl poisoning and supporting families affected by drug-related deaths.

Wilfred is the founder of A Second Chance at Life, a nonprofit organization centered on addiction treatment, recovery support, and mental health advocacy.

Following the hearing, House Bill 2889 advanced out of committee with a unanimous 17-0 vote.

Additional legislation addressing drug-related deaths, including House Bills 2358 and 3113, remains under consideration in the Missouri House. House Bill 3113 was recently introduced by Rep. Ann Kelly.

More information on pending legislation is available on the Missouri House of Representatives website.