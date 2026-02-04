From the El Dorado Springs Sun

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a series of early-morning fire calls Friday, Jan. 30, including a structure fire that damaged the Dollar General Market in Stockton.

Information available at the time of reporting indicates El Dorado Springs firefighters were first dispatched at 4:16 a.m. on a mutual aid request from the Walker Fire Department for a reported garage or shop fire in the 16000 block of 2625 Road.

Later that morning, at approximately 7:22 a.m., the El Dorado Springs Fire Department responded to a countywide all-call request from the Stockton Fire Department for a reported structure fire in the 1400 block of South Street.

Store personnel discovered smoke inside the Dollar General Market shortly before opening around 7 a.m. Emergency crews from across Cedar County responded and contained the fire within a few hours, clearing the scene by approximately 9:30 a.m.

The fire destroyed the store’s inventory but did not compromise the building’s structural integrity. Early information indicates the fire originated near the service counter area and may have been smoldering for an extended period before detection. Because the building was closed overnight, limited oxygen likely restricted open flames while allowing heat and smoke to spread throughout the store.

Firefighters from the Stockton Fire Department were assisted by volunteers from the El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Chapel Hills Volunteer Fire Department, and Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Department.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.