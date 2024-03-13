Submitted by the Cedar County Democratic Committee, Marvin Manring, Chairman

The Missouri Democratic Party is announcing the opening of the mail-ballot request period to vote in the presidential primary election scheduled on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The lobby of the Cedar County Courthouse will serve as the polling center for the county.

Registered Missouri voters can request a ballot online at https://request.mrgvote.com/Missouri or call 855-433-8683 to request their mail ballot. The mail ballot request period will close on March 12.

Missourians registered to vote by February 21, 2024 with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office will be eligible to vote in this primary, so long as the voter is not registered as a Republican.

Ballots may be cast in person from 8 am to noon on Saturday, March 23 at the courthouse. Mail-in ballots must be returned to the Missouri Democratic Party by 10 am on March 23. Votes will be counted by March 25, and results announced by March 28.

In 2022, the Missouri Legislature passed HB1878, which was sponsored by State Senator Sandy Crawford, who was serving as chair of the Local Government and Elections Committee. HB1878 eliminated Missouri’s state-run presidential preference primary election and designated a party-run system for choosing presidential nominees. The bill was signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson on June 29, 2022.