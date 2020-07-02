It’s about that time of year for the sky over the U.S. to start exploding again. From firecracker injuries (there were roughly 9,100 in 2018 alone!) to homemade ice cream, this holiday is definitely a favorite. Last year alone, it cost the U.S. roughly $319 million to import fireworks, as China produces 90% of fireworks that are made worldwide. We bet you’re just bursting with excitement to find out which states use the most fireworks. Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Alabama, South Carolina, Wyoming, Nevada, North Dakota, Indiana and Ohio

So there you have it. The 10 states that put up the most explosions in the sky for that special holiday. If your state isn’t on there, you better hurry up and stock up on some fireworks. Keep reading to figure out where your state stands (or explodes).