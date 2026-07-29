Missouri Promise PAC today announced the release of all four episodes of the “Missouri Road to Zero” Podcast, a series designed to help Missouri voters better understand Amendment 5 ahead of the August 4 statewide election.

Hosted by Stephanie Bell, the series examines the economic principles behind tax reform, explains the provisions of Amendment 5, addresses common questions and misconceptions, and explores how a state without an income tax operates in practice.

“Amendment 5 is one of the most significant public policy questions Missouri voters have considered in decades,” said Stephanie Bell. “This podcast gives voters the opportunity to hear directly from respected economists, policymakers, and public officials in long-form conversations that go beyond campaign sound bites.”

The four-episode series includes:

• Episode One: Economist Aaron Hedlund discusses how Missouri’s tax system compares with other states, why many economists believe income taxes can slow economic growth, and why states are rethinking how they raise revenue.

• Episode Two: Missouri State Representative Bishop Davidson, sponsor of Amendment 5, explains the proposal in plain language, outlining how it works, its implementation timeline, and the safeguards built into the amendment.

• Episode Three: Former Missouri House Speaker Tim Jones examines many of the claims surrounding Amendment 5, separating fact from fiction and helping voters evaluate the information they encounter during the campaign.

• Episode Four: Knox County, Tennessee Mayor Glenn Jacobs, internationally recognized by millions of fans as WWE Hall of Famer Kane, discusses what it’s like to govern in a state without an income tax, how local communities are funded, and what lessons Missouri might draw from Tennessee’s experience.

The complete “Missouri Road to Zero” Podcast series is now available on major podcast platforms and through Missouri Promise’s digital channels.

“Whether someone already has an opinion on Amendment 5 or is just beginning to learn about it, this series is intended to provide voters with thoughtful conversations from experts and elected leaders who have firsthand knowledge of the issues,” Bell said.

Missouri Promise encourages all Missourians to read Amendment 5, listen to the complete podcast series, learn more about the proposal, and make an informed decision when voting on August 4.

For additional information about Amendment 5, visit MissouriPromise.com.