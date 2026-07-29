Sunday’s Concert will be at Community Springs Nursing Home

It was great getting to see so many folks at the Picnic. At this time of year, our little town comes to life and people don’t get very much sleep! Most of us are probably settling back down into our normal routines again now.

This Friday and Saturday we will play from 8:00 to 9:00 at the bandstand as usual, but on Sunday we will be playing out at Community Springs Nursing Home from 2:00 to 3:00 instead of at the bandstand. You are welcome to come listen to the band at the nursing home. We try to play for the residents at the nursing home on the first Sunday in August before kids leave for college. So come on out this Sunday to enjoy a concert in air conditioned comfort! Stay cool and stay safe!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 31

1 Silver Jubilee

2 Miss Liberty

3 Ohio Division

4 True Blue

5 Indiana State Band

6 Free World

7 Band of America

8 Allied Honor

9 Roundtable March

10 Alley Cat

11 Fairest of the Fair

12 High Society

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 1

1 Band Played On

2 Battle Cry of Freedom

3 Gallant Marines

4 Anchors Aweigh

5 The Defending Circle

6 March Gloria

7 Chicago Tribune

8 Tennessee Waltz

9 Polka

10 Swing Low

11 Salute to the Promised Land

12 Kansas City

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 2

* No Program at the Park

Play at Community Springs Nursing Home

1 Band Played On

2 The Saints Go Marching In

3 Amazing Grace

4 Missouri Waltz

5 You Are My Sunshine

6 Hello Dolly

7 76 Trombones

8 Tennessee Waltz

9 Ramblin Rose

10 Swing Low

11 Pretty Baby

12 Kansas City

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner