Up to 14 Days Beginning Dec. 30 to Complete.

Work on Bridge Project/Road Straightening.

Where: Missouri Route 32 approximately four miles west of Stockton.

When: Morning of Monday, December 30, for up to 14 days.

What: Contractor crews connecting existing segments of Route 32 to the new bridge and the newly straightened segment of Route 32.

Traffic Impacts:

Route 32 CLOSED approximately four miles west of Stockton.

Drivers urged to use Missouri Route 39 and Cedar County Route K to get around the work zone.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the closure.