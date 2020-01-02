Dewy Foster

Dewey Foster, 34, El Dorado Springs, is being held in the Cedar County Jail, where he is about to be charged with Class A felony child abuse in the death of his son on Nov. 24, 2019, according to Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither.

Foster was arrested on Christmas day according to El Dorado Springs Police Lieutenant Ben Francis.

His parents took him to Cedar County Memorial Hospital on Nov. 24 but he died. An autopsy revealed the baby suffered brain injury from blunt force trauma to the head.

According to a report on KY3, a deputy noticed the father, Dewey Foster, acting suspiciously refusing to come into the hospital. The report said the baby suffered injuries to his nose and jaw, a bruise under his eye, and his face and neck were red.

Foster was taken in front of Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Tm Pyle on Friday who ordered him jailed without bond after he entered a not guilty plea. According to the prosecutor a bond hearing was scheduled for Monday morning before Judge Pyle.

If convicted, Foster faces a mandatory sentence of 15 years to life in prison.