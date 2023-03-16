The MU Extension Community Health Engagement and Outreach Mobile Health unit is bringing free health screening services to your community. In partnership with communities across Southern Missouri, the MHU will conduct 40, free health screenings and health education events. Our goal is to screen adults who may be at high-risk for diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. Participants benefit from immediate results and receive education and referral assistance from the MHU team.

When: March 21st – 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Cedar County Health Department (parking lot) 1317 S Hwy 32, El Dorado Springs.

When: March 22nd – 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Woods Supermarket (parking lot) 1109 South St, Stockton.

Pre-register today! http://muext.us/mobilehealthunit

For more information: call 573-480-5984 or email ccoffman@missouri.edu