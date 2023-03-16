Fidelity customers in the Nevada, Adrian, Harrisonville and El Dorado Springs-area experienced a disruption in services on Monday, March 6 due to a third-party fiber cut, resulting in an extended outage for residential and business customers.

Fidelity regrets any inconvenience caused to customers. Fidelity’s customers will automatically receive a credit on an upcoming bill for Monday’s outage – customers will not need to call in to receive this credit.

Due to the complexity of repairing damaged fiber, which requires time to locate, excavate, splice, and re-bury, the time to repair can be lengthy. Technicians worked throughout the day and evening to replace and repair the damaged fiber in order to restore services as quickly as possible to all impacted customers.

“We understand the frustration our customers experienced due to this recent disruption and sincerely apologize,” said Fidelity General Sam McGill. “It is our goal to keep our customers and community members connected to what matters most, and we will continue to ensure the reliability of Fidelity’s infrastructure.”

Monday’s outage was a result of fiber damage caused by an act of vandalism. The damage occurred near the Nevada Middle School and Heritage Baptist Church.