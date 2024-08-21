Six more concerts for this 2024 summer Band season
If you’re putting off coming down to listen to the Municipal Band, don’t wait much longer! We only have six more concerts left this summer, so come on down to the bandstand to listen to your band. We play on Friday and Saturday evenings from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoons from 2 to 3 p.m. and we would love to play for you.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, Aug. 23
1 A Frangesa
2 El Capitan
3 Bombardier
4 El Caballero
5 Polka (Sax Choice)
6 Indiana State Band
7 Mission Impossible Theme
8 There’ll be a Hot Time
9 Baby Elephant Walk
10 Liberty Fleet
11 Jolly Coppersmith
12 La Sorella
13 God Bless America
Saturday, Aug. 24
1 Black Jack
2 Colonel Bogey
3 Rakes of Mallow
4 Lafayette Escadrille
5 West Side Story
6 Bombasto
7 Polka
8 Joyce’s 71st
9 Aces of the Air
10 Vaya Con Dios
11 Manhattan Beach
12 Sleepy Time Gal
13 God Bless America
Sunday, Aug. 25
1 My Happiness
2 King Cotton
3 Gallant Marines
4 Superba
5 Joi
6 Polka
7 Pasadena Day
8 Father of Victory
9 Knock on Wood
10 Call Me Irresponsible
11 Lullaby of Birdland
12 Hymn Medley
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
