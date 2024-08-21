“The Band Plays On”

Six more concerts for this 2024 summer Band season

If you’re putting off coming down to listen to the Municipal Band, don’t wait much longer! We only have six more concerts left this summer, so come on down to the bandstand to listen to your band. We play on Friday and Saturday evenings from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoons from 2 to 3 p.m. and we would love to play for you.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, Aug. 23

1 A Frangesa

2 El Capitan

3 Bombardier

4 El Caballero

5 Polka (Sax Choice)

6 Indiana State Band

7 Mission Impossible Theme

8 There’ll be a Hot Time

9 Baby Elephant Walk

10 Liberty Fleet

11 Jolly Coppersmith

12 La Sorella

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 24

1 Black Jack

2 Colonel Bogey

3 Rakes of Mallow

4 Lafayette Escadrille

5 West Side Story

6 Bombasto

7 Polka

8 Joyce’s 71st

9 Aces of the Air

10 Vaya Con Dios

11 Manhattan Beach

12 Sleepy Time Gal

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 25

1 My Happiness

2 King Cotton

3 Gallant Marines

4 Superba

5 Joi

6 Polka

7 Pasadena Day

8 Father of Victory

9 Knock on Wood

10 Call Me Irresponsible

11 Lullaby of Birdland

12 Hymn Medley

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner