On a story we brought to you last week about the suspension of the Cedar County Deputy, we wanted to provide an update.

The 28th Circuit Court has released criminal charging documents in the felony case against former Cedar County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Johnson. Johnson is facing four felony charges, including domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, harassment, and armed criminal action.

The Missouri Supreme Court has assigned 39th Associate Circuit Judge Matthew Kasper to preside over the case in order to avoid potential conflicts of interest. On Tuesday, August 13, Judge Kasper ordered the security level of the case to be lowered, which allows access to the docket and charging documents.

According to a probable cause statement filed by Corporal B.R. DeHaan of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the alleged assault began with an argument on Sunday, June 23, near the Stockton area.

DeHaan presented the victim’s claim that a verbal dispute escalated into a physical altercation when the victim attempted to leave the residence. The victim stated that Johnson prevented her from leaving by blocking the door, placing his hands around her neck, and squeezing it before pushing her back into the room she was trying to leave.

The report states that the victim left the residence by walking westbound on their road. Johnson then approached the victim in a vehicle and blocked the victim from passing.

DeHaan’s Statement reads that Johnson then exited the vehicle and grabbed the victim with both hands, leaning them off the road and over an approximately ten-foot-high culvert while doing this, “alluded to the fact” that he could make her “disappear and their body would never be found.”

DeHaan’s Statement said the two parties continued arguing before the alleged victim got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and attempted to call 911. The victim told DeHaan that she was prevented from calling as Johnson grabbed her wrist and hit it against the vehicle’s center console, dislodging the phone. He then allegedly took a handgun and put it on his head, indicating that he was suicidal. Johnson then put the gun to the victim’s head before putting the gun into his mouth. He later turned the gun over to the victim, according to the probable cause statement, and the two parties left the scene together in the vehicle.

The alleged victim contacted the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff McCrary promptly requested MSHP investigate because Johnson was an employee of the sheriff’s office at the time.

The St. Clair County Prosecutor, Daniel Dysart, has been appointed as the special prosecutor for the case. After Cedar County issued a warrant for Johnson’s arrest, the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported that Johnson turned himself in at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 8. He later posted a $5,000 bond with special conditions, which require him to refrain from any contact with the alleged victim or witnesses and surrender all firearms to the highway patrol or Polk County sheriff. When asked for a comment, Prosecutor Daniel Dysart informed us that he does not comment on ongoing cases.

