Work has begun on the Hwy. 97 bridge over Horse Creek (north of Jerico Springs). Cedar County, during the week of Aug. 11, and continuing through mid-November. During this time, the existing bridge will be replaced, widening the structure by four fee (totaling 24 feet to accommodate two 12-foot lanes) as well as new barrier walls and guardrails being added. All lanes of Hwy. 97 over the bridge will be closed; however, drivers will have access to driveways and entrances on either end of the work zone. Drivers will be directed along a signed detour using Hwy. E, NN, and B.