The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution invite you to join with them in celebrating the signing of the American Constitution which occurred on September 17, 1787. Participate in Bells Across America, September 17 at 4:00 p.m. EST, 3:00 p.m. CST to join our national celebration with one minute of simultaneous bell ringing across the land.

The city bells will be rung in Nevada MO and El Dorado Springs, MO as well as various churches, city parks, schools and other locations.

Join us in this national celebration and let the “Bells Ring Across America!” Mark your calendars now.