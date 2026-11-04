NINJA MONKEYS CLEAN UP ELDO – Members of Ninja Monkey took to the streets of El Dorado Springs on Sunday, Nov. 1, to help keep their community clean. Rayann Campbell, Truan Thoreson, Micheal Riessen, Theo Thoreson, Chris Campbell, Christopher Campbell Jr., Ginny Witt and her son, Lexin, spent approximately an hour and a half collecting litter along Main Street, westbound Highway 54, High Street and Twyman Road, ending at the park. Along the way, the group collected more than 65 gallons of trash, including several bags found near the park.