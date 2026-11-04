During the public forum section of the El Dorado Springs City Council meeting on Nov, 2, Jennifer Laabs commented on receiving dozens of complaints from residents and criticized the complete lack of communication from the police department pointing out that their Facebook page was removed, press releases have ceased and incident reports listed nine death investigations over nine months despite the coroner reportedly receiving no law enforcement requests for autopsies or toxicology reports. She specifically mentioned the difficulty of working with Police Chief Brett Dawn.

The City Manager noted how he was working with the police department to ensure that press releases were accurate.

City Manager Mike Smith explained that he ordered the police department’s Facebook page taken down to personally review and ensure accuracy of public releases. He noted that he was working on a new police manual to address conduct and procedures and he encourage citizens to meet with him directly during open morning office hours.

Laura Woody expressed frustration over un-investigated drug deaths including fentanyl and methamphetamine overdoses, advocating that the dealers be prosecuted under the revised controlled substance stature. She criticized the police department for not collaborating with the DEA or participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Lucas Quamme raised allegations of harassment and retaliation involving former city leadership and certain current police personnel, stating that after comments, attempts were made to submit unwarranted criminal charges to the county prosecutor.

The city council approved the quote to purchase and modify a replacement truck for the fire department and passed both readings of an ordinance authorizing a state revolving fund loan agreement for airport improvements. Public forum participants raised severe concerns regarding police department transparency, uninvestigated overdose deaths, and alleged misconduct and retaliation by former and current city and police officials. In response, the city manager noted that an updated police manual is underway, addressed city administration updates, and council members discussed community support for an injured local officer.

Council Decisions & Business

• Fire Department Vehicle: The council moved and approved the quote for a retired bucket truck offered to the department, bringing the base truck cost down to $56,000–$57,000 (referenced as $56,574 / $56,600 / $61,51) plus approximately $300 to $500 in material costs to paint it red, with the bed removal scheduled for the following week.

Laabs complained about the lack of transparency with the Police Department.

• Airport Loan Ordinance: The council conducted the first and second readings and approved Bill 2613 / Ordinance 1993, authorizing the mayor to execute a State Transportation Assistance Revolving (STAR) Fund loan agreement and promissory note with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the airport project (covering 10 percent of the original request, referenced as $300,000).

City Administration & Community Updates

• Parks & Facilities: Repairs to the city weight room equipment have been completed, making the free facility fully operational. Additional signage was posted regarding park storage areas.

• Code Enforcement & Animal Control: The city manager distributed materials outlining duties for code enforcement and animal control officers for council review.

• Sidewalks, Noise, and Vendor Ordinances: Information and draft materials regarding sidewalk planning, a noise ordinance, and transient vendor regulations were distributed for council review and possible future agenda inclusion.

• Community Events:

• The Church of God will host the annual fire department appreciation dinner on January 16 at 6:00 PM.

• The Hill Church is serving lunch for all city employees and council on Wednesday.

• Bid openings for the airport road project are scheduled for Thursday.

• A council member called for community fundraising to assist a local part-time K9 officer who was critically injured and hospitalized following a vehicle crash during a pursuit.