Cedar County Memorial Hospital’s Infection Prevention and Employee Health Department has been monitoring the health status of the Cedar County Health Department’s staff.

Multiple Cedar County Health Department staff members have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Each case was responded to according to recommendations set forth for healthcare personnel by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and appropriate isolation and monitoring was initiated.

It has been determined that further infection control and prevention measures are warranted after additional Cedar County Health Department staff have tested positive.

The Cedar County Health Department will be closed beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14, to all outside traffic. The Cedar County Health Department plans to resume services on Dec. 20. It is during this time that a deep environmental clean will be conducted of the facility.

We appreciate your understanding as we work to ensure the safety of all staff and visitors.