Last Thursday night in its December meeting, the El Dorado Springs R-2 Board of Education met in open session. The board heard and recognized the accomplishments of the 2021 District Champion Varsity Girls Volleyball Team and the individual honors the student-athletes received.

In old business, the board made significant changes to the district’s COVID plan and procedures.

As you may be aware, a recent decision by a Cole County Circuit Court judge invalidated all authority for local and county health departments to impose rules such as mask mandates, quarantines, and school/business closure for all of Missouri. The changes include the following:

Elimination of the red-yellow-green system of tiers to manage COVID response during outbreaks.

Elimination of a school-wide mask mandate threshold (though masks may be required for individuals in certain circumstances.)

Cessation of all contact tracing for students and staff.

The board then heard the facilities update, which included a meeting with the district’s architects. Plans are underway for an improved concession stand and accessible restrooms at the football field. The architects are also working to locate and design a performing arts center and a fieldhouse for a potential 2024 bond issue. The board then heard an update regarding the safety committee. The board approved a plan to upgrade coaching stipends in the 2022-23 school year.

In new business, assistant superintendent Dr. Tracy Barger updated the board on the district report card released by DESE last week. The board also approved the district’s final audit report, which included no negative findings for the district. The board approved the summer school agreement, the early childhood hub agreement, the 2022 insurance contract, and a food service RFP to be advertised and released.

The board discussed the staff engagement survey, and declared a list of items to be declared surplus property (fluorescent fixtures and the old Grounds crew truckster). The board then heard an update on election filing.

In closed session, the board hired Denise Wynne as a teacher and accepted the resignation of Cozy Beckner. The board then completed the superintendent evaluation.