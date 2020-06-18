NATHAN MURRELL was elected mayor of El Dorado Springs at the city council meeting held Monday, June 15. Nick Bland was elected Mayor Pro-Tem. This was part of the council reorganization after the election.

At the meeting City Manager Bruce Rogers informed the council that after the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted they would look at re-opening the gym and game room.

City Clerk Kandi Baldwin said that the man bring port-a-potties to the picnic would also bring hand washing stations.

Murrell, Bland, Jim Luster, and Cory Gayman were at the meeting with Rogers, Baldwin and a few guests. Brett Entrikin was absent.