Sac Osage Retired School Employees’ Association announces the opening of applications for The Nellie Nicholas Memorial Teaching Scholarship.

Students who have previously received a scholarship may re-apply if they continue to meet the necessary criteria. Scholarships are not available for graduate work.

Requirements:

*Applicants must have graduated from the El Dorado Springs R-2 School or El Dorado Springs Christian School.

*Applicants must be enrolled in a 4-year undergraduate program at a college or university, pursuing a career in education.

*Applicants must maintain at least a 2.5 grade point average.

*Applicant’s ACT score must meet their college’s requirements to enter the education field.

Application: (All 5 items below must be completed to be considered.)

1. Complete the application form (neatly printed or typed).

2. Supply a recent official transcript which includes an official copy of ACT scores.

3. Submit a signed letter of recommendation/ reference from a teacher, professor or advisor who knows of the applicant’s interest and plans to pursue a teaching career.

4. Submit a signed letter of personal recommendation/ reference from someone other than a family member who knows of the applicant’s interest and plans to pursue a teaching career.

5. Submit a typed essay (1 page maximum) expressing their desire to enter the teaching profession.

Attention: ** Incomplete submissions will be rejected.

Guidelines and application forms may be picked up from the High School Office at the R-2 School and also at the Christian School Office. Those unable to pick up copies at the schools may email Ashley Rogers at: arogers@eldo.k12.org to request a copy of the Application Form and Guidelines.

Forms and information may also be accessed through: www.TheHighSchoolCounselor.com.

Go to Scholarship Bulletin, April.

All necessary documentation must be postmarked by May 1st for consideration.

Mail applications to: Evelyn Boyle, 1405 S. Jackson, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744

Decisions will be made by May 15 and applicants will be notified by mail soon after.