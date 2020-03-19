Sac Osage Retired School Employees’ Association announces the opening of applications for The Nellie Nicholas Memorial Teaching Scholarship.

Students who have previously received a scholarship may re-apply if they continue to meet the necessary criteria.  Scholarships are not available for graduate work.

Requirements:

*Applicants must have graduated from the El Dorado Springs R-2 School or El Dorado Springs Christian School.

*Applicants must be enrolled in a 4-year undergraduate program at a college or university, pursuing a career in education.

*Applicants must maintain at least a 2.5 grade point average.

*Applicant’s ACT score must meet their college’s requirements to enter the education field.

Application:   (All 5 items below must be completed to be considered.)

1.       Complete the application form (neatly printed or typed).

2.       Supply a recent official transcript which includes an official copy of ACT scores.

3.       Submit a signed letter of recommendation/ reference from a teacher, professor or advisor who knows of the applicant’s interest and plans to pursue a teaching career.

4.       Submit a signed letter of personal recommendation/ reference from someone other than a family member who knows of the applicant’s interest and plans to pursue a teaching career.

5.       Submit a typed essay (1 page maximum) expressing their desire to enter the teaching profession.

Attention: **  Incomplete submissions will be rejected.

Guidelines and application forms may be picked up from the High School Office at the R-2 School and also at the Christian School Office.   Those unable to pick up copies at the schools may email Ashley Rogers at:  arogers@eldo.k12.org   to request a copy of the  Application Form and Guidelines.

Forms and information may also be accessed through:   www.TheHighSchoolCounselor.com.

Go to Scholarship Bulletin, April.

All necessary documentation must be postmarked by  May  1st for consideration.

Mail applications to:  Evelyn Boyle,  1405 S. Jackson, El Dorado Springs, MO   64744

Decisions will be made by  May 15 and applicants will be notified by mail soon after.

