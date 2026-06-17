THE WAIT IS OVER!

Introducing the Limited Edition 145th Annual El Dorado Springs Picnic Shirt!

First things first… the people have spoken, and the winning Comfort Color shirt is: BERRY

This year’s design is a little different.

For a generation, Ron, Judi and Debbie have been part of what makes the El Dorado Springs Picnic special. They’ve dedicated countless hours, created memories, built traditions, and helped shape the Picnic into what it is today.

They may have tried to retire…

…but we weren’t about to let them slip away that easily.

So we took,

*The Great Ronaldo*

*Miss Picnic*

*THE Champion Fundraiser Guru*

…and we turned them into avatars and sent them on one more victory lap.

These three now take center stage in a custom Picnic celebration designed to honor not just three individuals, but the spirit of service, tradition, and community they’ve represented since the 90’s!

And yes, for those wondering…

The great Ronaldo still makes his appearance on stage to introduce the band in his favorite outfit of all time. Some things are simply too iconic to change.

(We even made sure Kim Laine made one final return)

This shirt is our way of saying thank you.

Thank you for the years.

Thank you for the memories.

Thank you for helping make the El Dorado Springs Picnic what it is today.

We hope you all enjoy the shirt and the story behind it, while celebrating 145 years of ElDo’s most cherished tradition.

Happy Picnic, El Dorado Springs.

As of press time we are at our limit!

All have been spoken for already and we only order a limited amount. We are still taking orders on a waiting list. We may open up a few more spots. First come, first serve. Comment, Call, DM your order while you still can.

S-XL ($25 pre-order/pre-pay) ($27 after)

2XL ($27 pre-order/pre-pay) ($29 after)

3XL ($29 pre-order/pre-pay) ($31 after)

4XL ($31 pre-order/pre-pay) ($33 after)