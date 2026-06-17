Governor Mike Kehoe announced that he has signed proclamations placing Amendment 1, Amendment 2 (HJR 23/3), Amendment 4 (HJR 3), and Amendment 5 (HJR 173/174) on the August primary election ballot. The primary election will take place on August 4, 2026.

“With several significant issues set to appear before Missouri voters this year, it is important that we both prepare for the outcome of each proposal and allow each issue to receive the careful public consideration it deserves,” said Governor Kehoe. “Modernizing Missouri’s outdated tax code, specifically, will be a momentous task for the Missouri General Assembly, and placing the measure to phase out Missouri’s income tax on the August ballot gives lawmakers additional time to prepare for the next phase of implementation. As Missourians continue supporting policies that make our state more competitive, we want to ensure the legislature is positioned to act responsibly following the direction of the voters.”

A brief summary of each ballot measure is below:

• Amendment 1 – if approved by the voters, continues for 10 years the one-tenth of one percent sales/use tax that is used for soil and water conservation and for state parks and historic sites.

• Amendment 2 – if approved by voters, requires that all charter counties, including Jackson County, elect a county assessor and that such assessors comply with training requirements established by state law.

• Amendment 4 – if approved by voters, modifies current requirements that a simple statewide majority of voters may approve initiative petitions to amend the constitution, requires a majority of voters in each congressional district to approve initiative petitions to amend the constitution, and makes available to each voter the full text of initiative petitions with their ballot.

• Amendment 5 – if approved by voters, requires the phase out and elimination of the individual income tax based on revenue growth, requires the reduction of property taxes and other local taxes to offset any local sales tax revenue increases, while preserving local funding for public schools.

All other ballot measures, if certified, will be on the November general election ballot.

The proclamations will be uploaded at Governor.mo.gov.